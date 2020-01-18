Global  

'King of Queens' actor Norma Micheals dies at the age of 95

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
'King of Queens' actor Norma Micheals passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, reported Fox News. The legendary actor was best known for her famous character of Josephine on the hit CBS series. According to an obituary of the actor, she passed away peacefully at her residence in the Palm Springs in California.

Micheals was born...
