'King of Queens' actor Norma Micheals dies at the age of 95

'King of Queens' actor Norma Micheals passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, reported Fox News. The legendary actor was best known for her famous character of Josephine on the hit CBS series. According to an obituary of the actor, she passed away peacefully at her residence in the Palm Springs in California. Micheals was born ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Scarlett Johansson Nominated For Two Oscars Scarlett Johansson received two nominations in the 92nd Academy Awards. Her nominations were for best lead actress and best supporting actress in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” This is the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago Actor Danny Aiello Dies At Age 86 Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor has died at the age of 86. Aiello is best known for his roles in “Do the Right Thing,” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo". Aiello earned Academy.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published on December 13, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Norma Michaels Dead - 'Modern Family' & 'King of Queens' Actress Dies at 95 Norma Michaels has sadly died. The actress, known for her roles on shows like King of Queens and Modern Family, passed away at her home in Palm Springs, Calif....

Just Jared 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this