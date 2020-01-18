Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jamie Foxx parties like Leonardo DiCaprio

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Actor Jamie Foxx likened himself to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio when it comes to partying habit. In the "Burning Questions" segment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Foxx was asked by host Ellen DeGeneres when was the last he partied all night long, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Foxx replied: "I am still at the party. I partied...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Jamie Foxx is a member of the mile high club

Jamie Foxx is a member of the mile high club 00:53

 Jamie Foxx is a member of the mile high club The actor has admitted he's become a member of the fictional club, which is a slang term used when someone has had sex during a flight. But Jamie originally teased that the term meant he'd smoked marijuana whilst on a plane, before being pressed to answer...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx talk getting into character for Just Mercy [Video]Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx talk getting into character for Just Mercy

Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx talk getting into character for Just Mercy

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 04:12Published

Jamie Foxx: We appreciate that people feel for us after Oscar snub [Video]Jamie Foxx: We appreciate that people feel for us after Oscar snub

Jamie Foxx has said he appreciates that "people feel for us" after he was snubbed for an Oscar and only one black performer was nominated. British star Cynthia Erivo is the only non-white person..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jamie Foxx Says He Parties Like Leonardo DiCaprio

During his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'Just Mercy' star also admits he's a member of the mile-high club and jokes about his idea of a perfect...
AceShowbiz

Jamie Foxx parties like Leonardo DiCaprio

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Jamie Foxx likened himself to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio when it comes to partying habit.
Sify


Tweets about this

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Jamie Foxx Parties Like Leonardo DiCaprio: “Every Night, I’m Like Him” #JamieFoxx #Koimoi https://t.co/bXDzHM0FBa 3 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next I am still at the party. I partied all night long. My birthday was December 13. I have been sleepy and slightly dru… https://t.co/kTIOQhIuJ5 7 hours ago

HillbillyGossip

Hillbilly Gossip Jamie Foxx Says He Parties Like Leonardo DiCaprio: The Daily Gawk - All the Gawk... All the… https://t.co/G4C2yVpi5t 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.