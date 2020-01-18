Global  

Car carrying Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar meets with accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; actor injured

DNA Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
As per reports, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi met with an accident while travelling at Mumbai-Pune expressway. Their car was hit by a truck.
News video: Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway 00:58

 Renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday. #ShabanaAzmi #bollywood

