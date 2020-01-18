Global  

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar meet with accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday was severely injured in a road accident that took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
News video: Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway 00:58

 Renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday. #ShabanaAzmi #bollywood

Shabana Azmi injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, official said. Th
Hindu

Shabana Azmi injured in road mishap, admitted to Mumbai's MGM Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Legendary actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday afternoon was rushed to MGM Hospital after she met with a road accident on...
Sify


iamkanar

Sheikh Chilly RT @RAC7R: The car in which Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi travelling hits a truck from behind. Only Shabana Azmi gets injured, driver & Jave… 22 seconds ago

JPushkarna

Jagmohan Pushkarna RT @ANI: Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was als… 1 minute ago

ValPillai

Bharathi RT @TejasviCm: @sanjukta @ANI Actually ma'am, car hit the truck from back. You may be right that it's a planned attack on the truck. Shaban… 2 minutes ago

gabbe36023455

gabbe RT @thyyms: #BREAKING Actress Shabana Azmi & her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was a… 3 minutes ago

