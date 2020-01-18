Look: Will Smith Celebrates BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Release W/ Flashback Martin Lawrence Pic: “25 Years Later – The Definition Of A Ride Or Die Right Here”
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () Hollywood superstar Will Smith is showing just how much of a close-knit bond he has with Martin Lawrence. The Bad Boys for Life star has shared an epic flashback pic of himself and co-star to remind people of their unbreakable partnership. Look and comment below!
The post Look: Will Smith Celebrates BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Release W/ Flashback Martin Lawrence Pic: “25 Years Later – The Definition Of A Ride Or Die Right Here” appeared first on .
Taika Waititi is in talks to develop a 'Star Wars movie,' Charlize Theron's kids think her Oscar nom is a "waste of time" and a fourth 'Bad Boys' movie is now in the works. These are the top stories of..
Vanessa Hudgens is smiling solo on the red carpet. The 31-year-old actress looked happy on the red carpet at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life on Tuesday night... Just Jared Also reported by •The Wrap •Just Jared Jr •SOHH
Various artists, “Bad Boys for Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (Epic/We the Best Music) Some soundtracks are as important to their movies as the... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Wrap •SOHH •Just Jared •E! Online
Tweets about this
Social JuiceBox Look: Will Smith Celebrates BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Release W/ Flashback Martin Lawrence Pic: “25 Years Later – The Defin… https://t.co/UGWA9BsH3h 57 minutes ago
SOHH Look: Will Smith Celebrates BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Release W/ Flashback Martin Lawrence Pic: "25 Years Later - The Defin… https://t.co/T80MbHMB2W 1 hour ago