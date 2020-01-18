Global  

Look: Will Smith Celebrates BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Release W/ Flashback Martin Lawrence Pic: “25 Years Later – The Definition Of A Ride Or Die Right Here”

SOHH Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Look: Will Smith Celebrates BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Release W/ Flashback Martin Lawrence Pic: “25 Years Later – The Definition Of A Ride Or Die Right Here”Hollywood superstar Will Smith is showing just how much of a close-knit bond he has with Martin Lawrence. The Bad Boys for Life star has shared an epic flashback pic of himself and co-star to remind people of their unbreakable partnership. Look and comment below!

News video: 'Bad Boys for Life' to Beat 'Dolittle' at the Box Office | THR News

'Bad Boys for Life' to Beat 'Dolittle' at the Box Office | THR News 01:34

 'Bad Boys for Life' to Beat 'Dolittle' at the Box Office | THR News

