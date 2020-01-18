KXNG Crooked + Tony Yayo Co-Sign Eminem’s New MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY Album

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The rap community is speaking out. Music veterans KXNG Crooked and Tony Yayo have co-signed Eminem‘s new album release. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, KXNG and Tony went to Instagram with major co-signs. High-Key Details: Thursday night, Em shocked fans by dropping the unexpected solo effort. Wait, There’s More: Slim Shady also revealed the […]



