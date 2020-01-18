Global  

KXNG Crooked + Tony Yayo Co-Sign Eminem’s New MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY Album

SOHH Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
KXNG Crooked + Tony Yayo Co-Sign Eminem’s New MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY AlbumThe rap community is speaking out. Music veterans KXNG Crooked and Tony Yayo have co-signed Eminem‘s new album release. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, KXNG and Tony went to Instagram with major co-signs. High-Key Details: Thursday night, Em shocked fans by dropping the unexpected solo effort. Wait, There’s More: Slim Shady also revealed the […]

The post KXNG Crooked + Tony Yayo Co-Sign Eminem's New MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY Album appeared first on .
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ 01:21

 Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan. 17, Eminem released his 11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did so without any warning, similar to his 2018 release of ‘Kamikaze.’ The 20-track album features appearances by a number of artists,...

