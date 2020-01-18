Global  

"The Matrix 4" - cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Erendira Ibarra

AceShowbiz Saturday, 18 January 2020
*Release date :* May 21, 2021
*Synopsis :* A fourth film set in the world of "The Matrix". ...
👓 View full article
0
Tweets about this

En24_News

En24 News The Mexican Erendira Ibarra joins the cast of the fourth Matrix movie, along with Keanu Reeves… https://t.co/4QLG96wyqQ 13 hours ago

reeseer1

Eric Reese RT @kate_mccrea: @kateinmadcity more #Sense8 cast joining #TheMatrix4 https://t.co/14AmYhIT6v 16 hours ago

kate_mccrea

Kate McCrea #KeepPounding TheFourthSandersonSister @kateinmadcity more #Sense8 cast joining #TheMatrix4 https://t.co/14AmYhIT6v 16 hours ago

TheMPR

The Mercury Production Report. MATRIX 4 SHOOTS: Feb. 10 LOC: CHICAGO BUDGET: BIG CD: CARMEN CUBA DIR: Lana Wachowski CAST: Keanu Reev… https://t.co/D9OYvuRMvw 2 days ago

dontyouseemei

ann-e[] Fun fact Adam hann was cast as the understudy for Keanu Reeves in The Matrix (1999) https://t.co/xo9Z2UTeHC 2 days ago

suzejp

[email protected], Hawaii 映画『The Matrix』 ２０２０年１月１５日(水) ①１９時 ②２２時３０分 Consolidated Ward Theatres with TITAN LUXE Director:Larry Wachowski, Lill… https://t.co/GBVh1iOkdP 2 days ago

YeliPrime

Yeli Solano Robledo🐺🐺🐺🎮🎮🎮 RT @moshosite: Matrix 4 cast Keanu Reeves Carrie-Anne Moss Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Neil Patrick Harris Jessica Henwick Max Riemelt Toby Onwu… 3 days ago

SLIMFROM30T

slim RT @LamardCherAime: Captain Zero lives im a Universe where Will Smith is cast as Neo in the Matrix movies rather than Keanu Reeves. For bet… 3 days ago

