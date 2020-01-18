Casanova 2x Rides For Pop Smoke’s Freedom: I Don’t Wish Jail On No Man”
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () New York rapper Casanova 2x wants to see Pop Smoke freed. The hip-hop entertainer has rallied support for the fellow Brooklyn native following a headline-generating federal bust. Big Facts: This week, Casa hit up his social media channels to show his support for Pop getting released. High-Key Details: According to reports, the bust went down […]
Meek Mill is trying to play peacemaker before Pop Smoke’s beef with Casanova turns into something bigger.
