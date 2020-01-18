Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Casanova 2x Rides For Pop Smoke’s Freedom: I Don’t Wish Jail On No Man”

SOHH Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Casanova 2x Rides For Pop Smoke’s Freedom: I Don’t Wish Jail On No Man”New York rapper Casanova 2x wants to see Pop Smoke freed. The hip-hop entertainer has rallied support for the fellow Brooklyn native following a headline-generating federal bust. Big Facts: This week, Casa hit up his social media channels to show his support for Pop getting released. High-Key Details: According to reports, the bust went down […]

The post Casanova 2x Rides For Pop Smoke’s Freedom: I Don’t Wish Jail On No Man” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Meek Mill Attempts Peacemaking Amid Brewing Pop Smoke & Casanova Beef

Meek Mill Attempts Peacemaking Amid Brewing Pop Smoke & Casanova Beef 01:19

 Meek Mill is trying to play peacemaker before Pop Smoke’s beef with Casanova turns into something bigger. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton...

Recent related news from verified sources

Meek Mill Isn’t Here For Pop Smoke + Casanova 2x Dissing Each Other: “Y’All Brooklyn N-‘s Be Beefing W/ Each Other Too Much”

Meek Mill Isn’t Here For Pop Smoke + Casanova 2x Dissing Each Other: “Y’All Brooklyn N-‘s Be Beefing W/ Each Other Too Much”Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill isn’t here for the feuding. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his reaction to Brooklyn rap entertainers Pop Smoke...
SOHH

Watch: Memphis Bleek Remembers Nas Dissing JAY-Z, Akon Gets His Own City, Pop Smoke Vs Casanova 2x

Watch: Memphis Bleek Remembers Nas Dissing JAY-Z, Akon Gets His Own City, Pop Smoke Vs Casanova 2xThe rap news cycle never slows down. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Memphis Bleek reflecting on the one time Nas went at JAY-Z, Akon getting...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Casanova 2x Rides For Pop Smoke’s Freedom: I Don’t Wish Jail On No Man” - New York rapper Casanova 2x wants to see… https://t.co/aL9xVqLs4E 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Casanova 2x Rides For Pop Smoke's Freedom: I Don't Wish Jail On No Man" #Casanova2x #PopSmoke… https://t.co/OBKHuvkkhC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.