Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Nickname Snoop Dogg Gave Her

Just Jared Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens sits down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (January 17) in New York City. The 31-year-old actress promoted her new movie Bad Boys For Life and talked about meeting Snoop Dogg at the premiere the other night. “I was very excited. I’m such a big fan of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Proof Vanessa Hudgens is living her best life post-breakup

Proof Vanessa Hudgens is living her best life post-breakup 00:57

 From hanging out with Snoop Dogg to slaying the red carpet, Vanessa Hudgens is doing just fine as a single gal.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.