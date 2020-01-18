Global  

Ross Lynch Makes TikTok Debut, Dances With Jaz Sinclair to Bruno Mars' 'Treasure' (Video)

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Ross Lynch is on TikTok, and his first video is priceless. The Status Update actor and his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star and rumored girlfriend Jaz Sinclair teamed up for the fun clip. It features Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair as they get ready for the Balmain menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday [...]
