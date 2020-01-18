Ross Lynch Makes TikTok Debut, Dances With Jaz Sinclair to Bruno Mars' 'Treasure' (Video)

Ross Lynch is on TikTok, and his first video is priceless. The Status Update actor and his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star and rumored girlfriend Jaz Sinclair teamed up for the fun clip. It features Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair as they get ready for the Balmain menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Cast Plays I Dare You The stars of Netflix's 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' play a wild game of "I Dare You". What's the most embarrassing thing Kiernan Shipka's parents have caught her doing? What was Gavin.. Credit: AOL Management Duration: 09:06Published on December 2, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Ross Lynch & Jaz Sinclair Cozy Up at Balmain Fashion Show in Paris Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair cozy up on the front row at the Balmain Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show on Friday night (January 17) in Paris, France. The...

Just Jared Jr 18 hours ago



Ross Lynch & Gavin Leatherwood Continue Their Bromance In 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' BTS Video Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood show off their bromance in this new behind-the-scenes video! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-stars show just how close...

Just Jared Jr 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this