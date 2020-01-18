Global  

Get well soon Shabana Azmi: Bollywood prays for the actress' speedy recovery

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured after she met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway today on January 18. She was immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel.

Hearing this news, Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to express their concern and also pray for the actor's speedy recovery....
Aamir, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Kajol among stars at Shaukat Azmi prayer meet [Video]Aamir, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Kajol among stars at Shaukat Azmi prayer meet

Bollywood personalities paid their last respect to veteran actress Shabana Azmi's mother, late Shaukat Azmi, at a prayer meet held in her memory on Tuesday evening in Mumbai.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published

Tabu Urmila Matondkar pay tribute to Shabana Azmi mother Shaukat Kaifi [Video]Tabu Urmila Matondkar pay tribute to Shabana Azmi mother Shaukat Kaifi

Tabu Urmila Matondkar pay tribute to Shabana Azmi mother Shaukat Kaifi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published


PM Modi prays for Shabana's speedy recovery

The shocking news of veteran actress Shabana Azmi's unfortunate car accident has shocked the entire nation. While several Bollywood celebrities like Lata...
IndiaTimes

PM, leaders pray for Shabana's speedy recovery

The shocking news of veteran actress Shabana Azmi's unfortunate car accident has shocked the entire nation. While several Bollywood celebrities like Lata...
IndiaTimes


ManjeetBenvans1

Manjeet Benvanshi RT @supriya_sule: Wishing Shabana Azmi Ji - a Speedy Recovery. Get well soon Shabana Ji. @AzmiShabana 8 seconds ago

AvichalShukla7

Avichal Shukla Just got new for Sabana ji's accident..pl prey for her quick recovery..... #Get well Soon@Azmi Shabana ji.. 12 minutes ago

akash082

Akash RT @RAC7R: Just to clarify, My best wishes for Shabana Azmi & hope that she gets well soon. I'm not wishing I'll about her, just connectin… 15 minutes ago

anupamfirfire

Anupam Wishing Shabana Azmi Ji - a Speedy Recovery. Get well soon Shabana Ji. @AzmiShabana 19 minutes ago

Azaz22021

Azaz2202 Get well soon#shabana Azmi# brave girl 👍 19 minutes ago

SujitBShetty

Sujit Shetty Get well soon @AzmiShabana"speedy recovery Actor Shabana Azmi injured in serious car accident on Mumbai-Pune expre… https://t.co/x1kVM0Y2rH 20 minutes ago

BindasBK

BK Das RT @AppeFizzz: @narendramodi @AzmiShabana Thats my PM. Humanity first. Difference in opinion can wait. Get Well Soon Shabana Azmi ji 🙏 22 minutes ago

ManojDeewan3

ManojDeewan RT @ROMESHSHAH2: @narendramodi @AzmiShabana Everyday she abuses Indian Army Everyday she lies about Indian Army Finally Karma strikes her… 32 minutes ago

