Joy Reid Body Language Expert Says Elizabeth Warren Was Telling the Truth: ‘I Think Bernie’s Lying’

Mediaite Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
MSNBC host Joy Reid was joined by a body language expert who assessed the post-debate confrontation between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and concluded that Warren was telling the truth, while Sanders was "lying."
News video: Elizabeth Warren confronts Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren confronts Bernie Sanders 00:33

 At the debate, Warren accused Bernie of accusing her of being a liar.

WATCH: Bill Maher Compares Elizabeth Warren to Angry Wife Embarrassing Her Husband in Restaurant

Comic-slash-political pundit Bill Maher said that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren "played the woman card" on Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders,...
Actress Amber Tamblyn faces backlash after claiming Warren 'told HER truth' in spat with Sanders

Actress Amber Tamblyn faced a wave of backlash on Wednesday after she defended Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in her feud with 2020 opponent Sen. Bernie...
