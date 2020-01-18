Global  

Disney Drops ‘Fox’ from Studio Names, But a Similar Scenario Almost Played Out 85 Years Ago

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Drum roll, please… Disney is dropping the Fox name from 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures, the studios it acquired from Rupert Murdoch last year in a multi-billion dollar deal. They will be renamed 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. It’s easy to speculate why Disney might no longer want to be associated with […]
Disney is dropping ‘Fox,’ rebranding its acquired studio as 20th Century Studios

Disney is dropping ‘Fox,’ rebranding its acquired studio as 20th Century StudiosIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Disney’s landmark purchase of 20th Century Fox last year is complete, and now the company is looking to phase out...
The Verge

Disney Drops Fox From 20th Century Name

The name change means consumers won’t mistakenly connect the Disney-owned studio with Rupert Murdoch’s polarizing Fox News.
NYTimes.com

