Pregnant Milla Jovovich Suffers From 'Elephant Ankles' and Back Pain Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The 'Resident Evil' actress reveals her struggles to her online devotees as she is pregnant with her third child with her director husband Paul W.S. Anderson. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this