Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

R&B singer Mariah Carey is feeling the love. The veteran crooner has reacted to landing in the Songwriters Hall of Fame with some of the biggest names in the music biz. Big Facts: This week, Carey went to Instagram to geek out over the career milestone. High-Key Details: A few days ago, Carey shared her […]



The post Mariah Carey Can’t Believe She’s Made Hall Of Fame History: “Still Reveling In The News Of Getting Inducted” appeared first on . R&B singer Mariah Carey is feeling the love. The veteran crooner has reacted to landing in the Songwriters Hall of Fame with some of the biggest names in the music biz. Big Facts: This week, Carey went to Instagram to geek out over the career milestone. High-Key Details: A few days ago, Carey shared her […]The post Mariah Carey Can’t Believe She’s Made Hall Of Fame History: “Still Reveling In The News Of Getting Inducted” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

