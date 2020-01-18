Global  

NBC’s Kristen Welker Presses Pam Bondi: ‘Does The President Still Maintain He Doesn’t Know Who Lev Parnas Is?’

Mediaite Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Weekend Today anchor Kristen Welker pressed Pam Bondi, a member of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense, on her and other Trump allies' documented links to Lev Parnas.
News video: Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine 01:04

 During an interview with MSNBC, Lev Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements in Ukraine.

