Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart

Japan Today Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Sir Patrick Stewart's 'sad' Star Trek Viewing

Sir Patrick Stewart's 'sad' Star Trek Viewing 00:55

 Sir Patrick Stewart "got hooked" when he stumbled across an episode of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sir Patrick Stewart's 'sad' Star Trek viewing [Video]Sir Patrick Stewart's 'sad' Star Trek viewing

Sir Patrick Stewart "got hooked" when he stumbled across an episode of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' - but was embarrassed when he was caught by a member of hotel staff.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Patrick Stewart On Reprising His Role For 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]Patrick Stewart On Reprising His Role For 'Star Trek: Picard'

While stepping out at the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Sir Patrick Stewart talks reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, saying that it's "very different" from the character fans last saw..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at new series premiere

Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series...
Reuters

Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart Share a Kiss at 'Star Trek: Picard' London Premiere!

Ian McKellen is there for his longtime friend Patrick Stewart! The 80-year-old Cats actor supported the 79-year-old actor at the premiere of Star Trek: Picard on...
Just Jared Also reported by •PinkNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.