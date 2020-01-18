Global  

Arrow's Katherine McNamara Talks Post-'Crisis' Mia in Spin-Off's Backdoor Pilot

Katherine McNamara is opening up about her Arrow character, Mia Smoak, in a post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” reality. The actress reveals another side of her character in the backdoor pilot for her potential spin-off Green Arrow & The Canaries. Here’s what Katherine McNamara had to share in a new interview with EW: On juggling memories [...]
