Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Julie Bowen Wear Matching Outfits to See a Show!

Just Jared Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen hit the carpet while attending the opening night of Center Theatre Group’s What the Constitution Means to Me on Friday night (January 17) at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. The Modern Family co-stars wore matching outfits to the event – black turtleneck sweaters under a beige coat! [...]
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Expecting Their First Child

The 'Modern Family' actor announces on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' the upcoming arrival of his first child with his husband after seven years of...
AceShowbiz

Jesse Tyler Ferguson expecting baby with husband

The "Modern Family" star is sad about the show ending, but James Corden put things in perspective: he's about to start his own "modern family."
CBS News


