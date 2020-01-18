Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ric Ocasek's Sons to Design His Headstone as Tribute to The Cars Rocker

AceShowbiz Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Oliver and Jonathan from the rocker's marriage to estranged wife Paulina Porizkova are going to design the headstone to mark their father's resting place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.