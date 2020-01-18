Demi Lovato Predicted Her Super Bowl Performance 10 Years Ago
Demi Lovato already knew she was going to sing at the Super Bowl a decade ago. It was recently announced that the "Echame la Culpa" crooner will be performing the National Anthem at the upcoming 2020 Super Bowl. Back in 2010, Demi accurately predicted that this
Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer Lovato confirmed her involvement in an Instagram post. Demi Lovato, via Instagram Super Bowl LIV will be held in Miami next month on February 2. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are scheduled to perform the halftime show. Before the big game,...
