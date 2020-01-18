Global  

Demi Lovato Predicted Her Super Bowl Performance 10 Years Ago

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Demi Lovato already knew she was going to sing at the Super Bowl a decade ago. It was recently announced that the “Echame la Culpa” crooner will be performing the National Anthem at the upcoming 2020 Super Bowl. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Back in 2010, Demi accurately predicted that this [...]
News video: Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer

Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer 00:54

 Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer Lovato confirmed her involvement in an Instagram post. Demi Lovato, via Instagram Super Bowl LIV will be held in Miami next month on February 2. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are scheduled to perform the halftime show. Before the big game,...

Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance,...
Harry Styles Will Perform at Pepsi Zero Sugar's Pre-Super Bowl Party

Harry Styles is headlining a pre-2020 Super Bowl performance in Miami! The former One Direction member will take stage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party...
