Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Camila Cabello spent a whole flight bawling her eyes out, and we get it. The Romance singer took to Instagram on Saturday (January 18) to explain. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello She posted an image featuring quotes from Dead Poets Society: “We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We [...] 👓 View full article