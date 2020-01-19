Global  

Wallows Gets Trapped in Garden Labyrinth in Trippy 'Remember When' Video - Read Lyrics & Watch!

Wallows Gets Trapped in Garden Labyrinth in Trippy 'Remember When' Video - Read Lyrics & Watch!Wallows has released their new music video for “Remember When!” The band – Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, and Dylan Minnette – dropped the visual on Friday (January 17). The song is featured on their debut album Nothing Happens. In the video, the band are trapped in a labyrinth and their world gets a little topsy-turvy. [...]
