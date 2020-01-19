Jesse Watters and Steve Hilton Laugh at Sanders-Warren Tension: ‘Absolutely Fantastic’
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Steve Hilton laughed at Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren getting tense with one another at this week’s Democratic debate. During the debate in Iowa this week, Sanders and Warren had a testy exchange following the debate where Sanders denied telling Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidency. […]
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has been steadily climbing in popularity this year and is now tied with former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination among registered voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll. Colette Luke has more.