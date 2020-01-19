Rachel Brosnahan & Caitriona Balfe Go Pretty in Black for Producers Guild Awards 2020

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rachel Brosnahan and Caitriona Balfe both strike a pose as they arrive at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards Saturday evening (January 18) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The TV actresses both looked chic in black outfits as they stepped out for the event. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan Other [...] 👓 View full article

