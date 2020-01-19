Zoey Deutch & Kaitlyn Dever Hit the Red Carpet at Producers Guild Awards 2020
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () Zoey Deutch and Kaitlyn Dever arrive in style for the 2020 Producers Guild Awards Saturday evening (January 18) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old The Politician actress looked pretty in a multi-colored, striped gown while the 23-year-old Booksmart actress donned a white corset and black trousers for the event. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
