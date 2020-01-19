Global  

Taika Waititi: Scarlett Johansson has a goofy quality

Sify Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) Director Taika Waititi says Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has a goofy quality, adding that he wants her to add that to her onscreen persona.
