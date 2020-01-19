Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Simon Pegg set to star in new Mission: Impossible movie

ContactMusic Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: 1917 movie - LAST MAN STANDING

1917 movie - LAST MAN STANDING 00:30

 1917 movie - LAST MAN STANDING Genre: Epic Drama Cast: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, with Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch Director: Sam Mendes Writers: Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Simon Pegg On Mental Illness In New Movie [Video]Simon Pegg On Mental Illness In New Movie

At the 2019 Whistler Film Festival, Simon Pegg opens up about playing a schizophrenic in the drama “Lost Transmissions” and how conversations about mental illness has become more common.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:05Published

Spies in Disguise movie clip - It Worked! [Video]Spies in Disguise movie clip - It Worked!

Spies in Disguise movie clip - It Worked! TFW you start seeing life through pigeon vision. Check out the new clip shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for #SpiesinDisguise in theaters Christmas. Super spy..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Simon Pegg's simple but heartfelt tribute to former Monty Python star Terry Jones who died last night

Simon Pegg's simple but heartfelt tribute to former Monty Python star Terry Jones who died last nightThe Mission Impossible Gloucestershire actor appeared in the Life of Brian director's last movie
Gloucester Citizen

Mission: Impossible 7 cast revealed as new faces set to join Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg

Two sequels to be filmed back-to-back
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.