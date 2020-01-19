Global  

'The Wiggles' lead singer collapses on stage after cardiac arrest

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Sydney [Australia], Jan 19 (ANI): Musician Greg Page, the lead singer and founding member of the Australian kid's music group 'The Wiggles', recently collapsed on stage due to a cardiac arrest.
News video: Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert 00:34

 Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital. During the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney., the singer fell ill suddenly. CNN reports that the iconic entertainer collapsed toward the end of the...

Tears, tributes as second Wiggles fire benefit goes ahead without Greg Page

A day after Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest on stage during a sold-out fundraiser show, the second concert went ahead with the help of a special guest.
SBS

'The Wiggles' singer Greg Page, hospitalized after collapse during bushfire relief concert

Founding member and lead singer of "The Wiggles," Greg Page, was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest onstage on Friday.
USATODAY.com


