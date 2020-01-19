'The Wiggles' lead singer collapses on stage after cardiac arrest
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () Sydney [Australia], Jan 19 (ANI): Musician Greg Page, the lead singer and founding member of the Australian kid's music group 'The Wiggles', recently collapsed on stage due to a cardiac arrest.
Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital.
During the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney., the singer fell ill suddenly.
CNN reports that the iconic entertainer collapsed toward the end of the...