Ishaan Khatter grieves grandmother's loss

Sify Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's grandmother Khadija Azeem is no more. Ishaan took to social media and penned an emotional note.
