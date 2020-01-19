Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Emma Mackey: 'I'd rather be remembered as a feminist than an a***hole'

Independent Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
The 'Sex Education' star talks to Ellie Harrison about playing high school misanthrope Maeve Wiley, how the French are not as sexually liberated as we think, and why she doesn't want to be like anyone else – not even Margot Robbie
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Meghan Markle is a feminist icon' - NY tea shop diner on Harry, Meghan announcement [Video]'Meghan Markle is a feminist icon' - NY tea shop diner on Harry, Meghan announcement

Tea &amp; Sympathy co-owner Sean Kavanagh-Dowsett and patrons Hannah Postlewait and Rita Castagna offer words of support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.