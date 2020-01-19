Global  

Bruce Willis grabs eyeballs with sweater worth $ 395 featuring viral pizza rat

Sify Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 19 (ANI): Actor Bruce Willis recently grabbed eyeballs as he stepped out in the streets of Los Angeles wearing crewneck sweater word USD 395 featuring the viral internet sensation the pizza rat, reported People magazine.
