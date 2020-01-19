Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hayden Christensen Joins a Female Friend For Farmer's Market Trip

Just Jared Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Hayden Christensen Joins a Female Friend For Farmer's Market TripHayden Christensen enjoyed some of his weekend downtime at a farmer’s market! The 38-year-old actor was spotted while checking out some of the vendors early Sunday afternoon (January 19) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hayden Christensen Hayden was joined by a female friend as they made stops to pick up [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around [Video]Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around

A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Christensen Hayden Christensen Joins a Female Friend For Farmer’s Market Trip https://t.co/wY2w3a841I 5 days ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Hayden Christensen Joins a Female Friend For Farmer's Market Trip https://t.co/WnU2tyze34 di @JustJared 6 days ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Hayden Christensen Joins a Female Friend For Farmer’s Market Trip https://t.co/DBZZRWvjTI https://t.co/TYd2wXxFK6 6 days ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Hayden Christensen joins a female friend on Farmer's Market Trip https://t.co/b7VROnRDKh https://t.co/HbpWbb5DQi 6 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Christensen Hayden Christensen Joins a Female Friend For Farmer’s Market Trip https://t.co/wY2w3a841I 6 days ago

lipkinlip

lipkinlip RT @JustJared: Hayden Christensen was joined by a female friend while doing some farmer's market shopping! https://t.co/TiQB0EubrK 6 days ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Hayden Christensen Joins a Female Friend For Farmer's Market Trip: Hayden Christensen enjoyed some of his weekend d… https://t.co/yUPgZfYNSE 6 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Hayden Christensen was joined by a female friend while doing some farmer's market shopping! https://t.co/TiQB0EubrK 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.