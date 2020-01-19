Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Respond to 'The Morning Show' Criticism

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are responding to critical reviews of The Morning Show after it debuted late last year. The co-stars took the stage for the 2020 Winter TCA Tour on Sunday (January 19) at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. Initial reviews of the show show were lukewarm, which led some of [...] 👓 View full article

