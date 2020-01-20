Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Dakota Fanning channels that Old Hollywood glamour for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old actress wore a gorgeous light green dress for the show, where her newest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is nominated for several awards including Lead [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Best Looks at the SAG Awards (2020)

Top 10 Best Looks at the SAG Awards (2020) 07:45

 The SAG Awards are never a drag and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable looks at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards from Lili Reinhart, to Sadie Sink's Gucci dress and of course, Scarlett Johansson's green godess gown. Join MsMojo as...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020) [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020)

These are the BEST red carpet looks from the 2020 Critics Choice Awards! That's right, it’s time to critique Hollywood’s best-dressed. For this list, we’re taking a look at the stars who stunned..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sarah Hyland Stuns in Lilac Floral Dress at SAG Awards 2020

Sarah Hyland is all legs in her gorgeous dress at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The...
Just Jared

Dakota Fanning Stuns In Green For SAG Awards 2020

Dakota Fanning glams up in a light green dress at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020 https://t.co/xjWU3djhqW di @JustJared 2 days ago

en_iyisi_burda

News-and-Spoilers Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020 . Details here . https://t.co/ndMukzFBc0 . #News #SAGAwards 3 days ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020 https://t.co/c7uShpHz56 3 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020 https://t.co/b2yDXH8Ro5 via @JustJared 3 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Dakota Fanning looks so elegant at the #SAGAwards tonight https://t.co/SsVD7ds81o 3 days ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Dakota Fanning's sparkly green gown at the #SAGAwards is what dreams are made of https://t.co/1L9PLi7Omk 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.