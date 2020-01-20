Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Dakota Fanning channels that Old Hollywood glamour for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old actress wore a gorgeous light green dress for the show, where her newest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is nominated for several awards including Lead [...]
The SAG Awards are never a drag and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable looks at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards from Lili Reinhart, to Sadie Sink's Gucci dress and of course, Scarlett Johansson's green godess gown. Join MsMojo as...