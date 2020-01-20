Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Couple Up at SAG Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones walk the silver carpet together at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 75-year-old actor was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in the series The Kominsky Method. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards 00:59

 Oscar-winners Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among Hollywood A-listers who walked the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) on Sunday (January 19) evening in Los Angeles.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas love the film ‘Om Shanti Om’: Watch full session [Video]Why Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas love the film ‘Om Shanti Om’: Watch full session

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas expressed their love for Bollywood, India and ‘Om Shanti Om’ at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. In the session with actor Anil Kapoor,

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 46:47Published

‘Happy wife, happy life’: Michael Douglas' secret potion for Catherine Zeta-Jones [Video]‘Happy wife, happy life’: Michael Douglas' secret potion for Catherine Zeta-Jones

Married for 20 years and despite an age gap of 25 years, celebrated actor Michael Douglas said at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that the key to his marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger & Catherine Zeta Jones Have 'Chicago' Reunion at SAG Awards 2020!

It was a Chicago reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards last night! Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger reunited at the annual event, where they both won for their...
Just Jared

Lydia Hearts & Chris Hardwick Couple Up For Entertainment Weekly's Pre-SAG Awards Celebration

So many stars stepped out to kick off SAG Awards celebrations! Celebrities including Lydia Hearst and husband Chris Hardwick attended Entertainment Weekly SAG...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.