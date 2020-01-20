Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Couple Up at SAG Awards 2020!
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones walk the silver carpet together at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 75-year-old actor was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in the series The Kominsky Method. [...]
