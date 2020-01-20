Pregnant Michelle Williams & Fiance Thomas Kail Hold Hands on SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet!
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Michelle Williams and her fiance Thomas Kail hold hands on the carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Also in attendance at the event was Michelle‘s Fosse/Verdon co-star Sam Rockwell with his longtime love Leslie Bibb. If you didn’t know, Thomas directed the [...]
The SAG Awards are never a drag and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable looks at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards from Lili Reinhart, to Sadie Sink's Gucci dress and of course, Scarlett Johansson's green godess gown. Join MsMojo as...
Camila Cabello wears $2 million collar necklace to the Grammy Awards The pop star wowed on the red carpet outside the Staples Center, where she was seen sporting a Versace gown with jewels by Le Vian...
