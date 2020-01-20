Global  

Adam Driver Suits Up in Louis Vuitton for SAG Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Adam Driver makes a solo trip down the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old actor kept things cool and handsome in a black tux as he stepped out for the awards show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
Credit: THR Roundtables
News video: Watch Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks, Adam Driver on the Full Actor Roundtable

Watch Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks, Adam Driver on the Full Actor Roundtable 01:35

 2020 Oscar nominated actors Tom Hanks (two-time Oscar winner) and Adam Driver joined Oscar-winners Robert DeNiro and Jamie Foxx and actors Adam Sandler and Shia LaBeouf for the full Actor Roundtable.

