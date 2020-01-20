Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brad Pitt Jokes About His Tinder Profile During SAG Awards 2020 Acceptance Speech

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt is all smiles while accepting his award on stage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 56-year-old actor won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the movie Once Upon a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Send The Internet Wild With SAG Awards Reunion

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Send The Internet Wild With SAG Awards Reunion 01:05

 Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Send The Internet Wild With SAG Awards Reunion

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 SAG Awards Backstage: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Win Big, 'Parasite' Makes History | THR News [Video]2020 SAG Awards Backstage: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Win Big, 'Parasite' Makes History | THR News

Everything that went down backstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19th in Los Angeles, CA.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 02:50Published

2020 SAG Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 SAG Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

Other winners included Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker,' Renée Zellweger for 'Judy,' Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story,' Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'..

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 03:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Witness the Moment Brad Pitt Watched Jennifer Aniston's 2020 SAG Awards Speech

Cue the Michael Scott meme: OKAY, IT'S HAPPENING! EVERYBODY STAY CALM! Former celeb power couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt once again found themselves in...
E! Online

Here's What Brad Pitt Yelled at Jennifer Aniston to Get Her Attention at SAG Awards 2020

A photographer at the 2020 SAG Awards revealed what Brad Pitt was yelling at Jennifer Aniston just before they had their reunion backstage at the big awards...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

aliedmartinez

Alied Martinez_RCNT RT @CriptoInfo: Brad Pitt Jokes About Aging: 'I No Longer Remember the First Rule of Fight Club' https://t.co/kfbH7PxMAf 20 seconds ago

CriptoInfo

Criptomonedas Brad Pitt Jokes About Aging: 'I No Longer Remember the First Rule of Fight Club' https://t.co/kfbH7PxMAf 5 minutes ago

louisaharriet

Louisa RT @people: Brad Pitt Jokes About Aging: 'I No Longer Remember the First Rule of Fight Club' https://t.co/p0SqugBfvB 6 minutes ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Brad Pitt Jokes About Fighting The Flu: ‘We Must All Be Making Out With Each Other!’ https://t.co/20FWZh8ULW https://t.co/UhCW6FNNjT 15 minutes ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎇🎆🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Brad Pitt Jokes About Fighting The Flu: 'We Must All Be Making Out With ... https://t.co/a7m0ruzdwL via @YouTube 49 minutes ago

HispanicNews

HispanicNews.com Hispanic News Brad Pitt Jokes About Aging I No Longer Remember the First Rule of Fight Club https://t.co/6SWAhUZCtK https://t.co/mqWkXhNGrO 3 hours ago

castlekitten47

Sharon Disador🦋 RT @ETCanada: #BradPitt jokes he's too old to remember the first rule of "Fight Club" as he receives the Modern Master Award At SBIFF. http… 3 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #BradPitt jokes he's too old to remember the first rule of "Fight Club" as he receives the Modern Master Award At S… https://t.co/GWiCwJqIZc 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.