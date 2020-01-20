Global  

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Couple Up For SAG Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson keep close on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The longtime couple posed for pics together and separately before heading inside for the annual event. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom [...]
News video: Tom Hanks Talks 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood', Oscar Nomination

Tom Hanks Talks 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood', Oscar Nomination 01:05

 While walking the SAG Awards silver carpet with his wife Rita Wilson, "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" star Tom Hanks credits the writers and director of the film for shaping his portrayal of beloved children's television icon Fred Rogers. Plus, he reacts to nabbing his first Oscar nomination in...

