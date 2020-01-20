Laura Dern Thanks Her Parents While Accepting Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role at SAG Awards 2020
Laura Dern is a winner! The Marriage Story actress took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
After winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Marriage Story", Laura Dern talks the complexities of her character and calls writer/director's Noah Baumbach's screenplay a "flawless piece of art" backstage in the press room.