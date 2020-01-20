Laura Dern Thanks Her Parents While Accepting Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role at SAG Awards 2020

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Laura Dern is a winner! The Marriage Story actress took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Dern During the speech, she [...] 👓 View full article

