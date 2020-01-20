Global  

Laura Dern Thanks Her Parents While Accepting Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role at SAG Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Laura Dern is a winner! The Marriage Story actress took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Dern During the speech, she [...]
News video: Laura Dern Calls 'Marriage Story' A 'Flawless Piece Of Art' At The SAG Awards

Laura Dern Calls 'Marriage Story' A 'Flawless Piece Of Art' At The SAG Awards 04:15

 After winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Marriage Story", Laura Dern talks the complexities of her character and calls writer/director's Noah Baumbach's screenplay a "flawless piece of art" backstage in the press room.

