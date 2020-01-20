Global  

Joaquin Phoenix Wins for 'Joker,' Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger at SAG Awards 2020 (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix honors his “favorite actor” Heath Ledger after his win at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards! The 45-year-old Joker star – who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – gave a special shout-out to the late Dark Knight actor on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in [...]
News video: Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning SAG Award

Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning SAG Award 01:12

 Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning an acting gong at the SAG Awards. Phoenix attended the event at Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co in his tux.

Joaquin Phoenix cut short SAG Awards celebrations to comfort pigs [Video]Joaquin Phoenix cut short SAG Awards celebrations to comfort pigs

Joaquin Phoenix dashed to an animal rights protest minutes after winning a Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday night.

'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins [Video]'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins

"Parasite's" best ensemble cast win marked the first time that honor -- SAG's equivalent of a Best Picture Award -- went to a foreign-language film.

Joaquin Phoenix Visits Slaughterhouse Immediately After Winning SAG Award

Joaquin Phoenix passed on the SAG Awards after-parties, and instead headed to a slaughterhouse ... where he comforted trucks full of pigs headed to their final...
TMZ.com Also reported by •E! OnlineSifyMashableIndependentJust Jared

SAG Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Movie Actor, 'Parasite' Makes History

The '*Joker*' actor pays tribute to the late Heath Ledger and gives a shout-out to fellow nominee Leonardo DiCaprio in his acceptance speech, as the Bong Joon...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Mid-DayUSATODAY.comJust JaredSify

opprime_tv

OPPRIME tv RT @JustJared: #Joker star Joaquin Phoenix honors his “favorite actor” Heath Ledger (and each of his fellow nominees) after his win at the… 4 hours ago

coolusername94

Ed Rubenacker RT @MatthewAStewart: Screen time data for Joker (2019): Joaquin Phoenix - 1:43:44 (85.25%) If Phoenix wins, his performance will be the 7… 6 hours ago

PrashTrik

Prashant C. Trikannad @col2910 Ditto about JOKER, Col. My wife and I loved the movie, thanks mainly to Joaquin Phoenix's very realistic a… https://t.co/UJxqp1o2tP 7 hours ago

CallmeReaz

Mohammad Reaz Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor for Joker and makes a tribute to his fellow nominees and Heath Ledger https://t.co/1urpueUPoe 11 hours ago

JeremyRadick

Jeremy Radick If Joaquin Phoenix wins an Oscar for Joker, I don’t think anyone will convince Eddie Murphy or Adam Sandler to make a good movie ever again. 14 hours ago

cinemacritique

cinemacritique RT @IndieWire: #SAGAwards: Joaquin Phoenix wins Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for #Joker. h… 16 hours ago

FandomWire

FandomWire Joaquin Phoenix has landed a SAG Award for his performance in Joker Movie! https://t.co/Z768IJ7G8j https://t.co/ze1cvV8QIW 17 hours ago

filmjammer

Film Jammer Joaquin Phoenix Says Joker Awards Wins Are Thanks To 'Standing On The Shoulders Of' Heath Ledger | Cinema Blend… https://t.co/lm5CYAWXPY 18 hours ago

