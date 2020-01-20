Joaquin Phoenix Wins for 'Joker,' Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger at SAG Awards 2020 (Video)
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Joaquin Phoenix honors his “favorite actor” Heath Ledger after his win at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards! The 45-year-old Joker star – who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – gave a special shout-out to the late Dark Knight actor on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in [...]
Joaquin Phoenix passed on the SAG Awards after-parties, and instead headed to a slaughterhouse ... where he comforted trucks full of pigs headed to their final... TMZ.com Also reported by •E! Online •Sify •Mashable •Independent •Just Jared
The '*Joker*' actor pays tribute to the late Heath Ledger and gives a shout-out to fellow nominee Leonardo DiCaprio in his acceptance speech, as the Bong Joon... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Mid-Day •USATODAY.com •Just Jared •Sify
You Might Like
Tweets about this
OPPRIME tv RT @JustJared: #Joker star Joaquin Phoenix honors his “favorite actor” Heath Ledger (and each of his fellow nominees) after his win at the… 4 hours ago
Ed Rubenacker RT @MatthewAStewart: Screen time data for Joker (2019):
Joaquin Phoenix - 1:43:44 (85.25%)
If Phoenix wins, his performance will be the 7… 6 hours ago
Prashant C. Trikannad@col2910 Ditto about JOKER, Col. My wife and I loved the movie, thanks mainly to Joaquin Phoenix's very realistic a… https://t.co/UJxqp1o2tP 7 hours ago
Mohammad Reaz Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor for Joker and makes a tribute to his fellow nominees and Heath Ledger https://t.co/1urpueUPoe 11 hours ago
Jeremy Radick If Joaquin Phoenix wins an Oscar for Joker, I don’t think anyone will convince Eddie Murphy or Adam Sandler to make a good movie ever again. 14 hours ago