Billy Crudup, Sterling K. Brown, & Mahershala Ali Look Sharp at SAG Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Billy Crudup, Sterling K. Brown, and Mahershala Ali join forces at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards! The actors, ages 51, 43, and 45, respectively, looked dapper at the event held on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. They were joined by fellow actor Jared Harris. Billy received a nomination for [...]
