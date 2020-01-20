Global  

Kendall Jenner & On-Again Boyfriend Ben Simmons Grab Lunch in NYC

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
It looks like Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are definitely back on! The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old NBA player were seen stepped out for lunch on Sunday afternoon (January 19) at Bubby’s restaurant in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall and Ben both tried to keep a [...]
