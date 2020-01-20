Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, & Jaeden Martell Star in 'Defending Jacob' First Look!

Apple TV+ has released two first-look photos of their upcoming thriller series Defending Jacob! The new show starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell will be premiering the first three episodes starting on Friday, April 24, with new episodes debuting every Friday thereafter. Here’s the show’s synopsis: Defending Jacob is a limited drama series [...]

