Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, & Jaeden Martell Star in 'Defending Jacob' First Look!

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Apple TV+ has released two first-look photos of their upcoming thriller series Defending Jacob! The new show starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell will be premiering the first three episodes starting on Friday, April 24, with new episodes debuting every Friday thereafter. Here’s the show’s synopsis: Defending Jacob is a limited drama series [...]
