My Chemical Romance Announce Milton Keynes Bowl Show

Clash Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
My Chemical Romance Announce Milton Keynes Bowl ShowIt's their first UK performance in almost a decade...

*My Chemical Romance* will play Milton Keynes Bowl this summer.

The resurrected emo legends recently returned to action, confirming some Stateside shows and re-igniting their group blog.

British fans have been waiting patiently, and their resolve has been rewarded with an ultra-rare show.

My Chemical Romance are set to play Milton Keynes Bowl on June 20th - it's their first set on UK soil since headlining Leeds Festival in 2011.

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am this Friday (January 24th).

My Chemical Romance will play Milton Keynes Bowl on June 20th.

