My Chemical Romance Announce Milton Keynes Bowl Show
Monday, 20 January 2020 () It's their first UK performance in almost a decade...
*My Chemical Romance* will play Milton Keynes Bowl this summer.
The resurrected emo legends recently returned to action, confirming some Stateside shows and re-igniting their group blog.
British fans have been waiting patiently, and their resolve has been rewarded with an ultra-rare show.
My Chemical Romance are set to play Milton Keynes Bowl on June 20th - it's their first set on UK soil since headlining Leeds Festival in 2011.
Tickets go on sale from 9.30am this Friday (January 24th).
My Chemical Romance will play Milton Keynes Bowl on June 20th.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.