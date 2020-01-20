Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier Can Fill the Chip and Joanna Gaines-Shaped Hole in Your Heart

E! Online Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
It's been one year, nine months and 17 days since a new episode of Fixer Upper graced our TV screens. Not that we're keeping track, but it's been a minute since we watched...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ben & Erin Napier Reveal The Home Task That Is The True Test Of Marriage [Video]Ben & Erin Napier Reveal The Home Task That Is The True Test Of Marriage

Ben and Erin Napier of the home renovation HGTV series, "Home Town," recall when they realized they could work together professionally. They also share the little things that expose the true state of a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:45Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.