Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short”

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

New York rapper Fabolous is giving fans a close-up look into his personal life. The hip-hop veteran has shared a throwback direct message from late rap entertainer Mac Miller. Big Facts: On Sunday, Fab went to his socials to acknowledge MM’s birthday and encourage people to realize time goes by fast-fast. On A Related Note: […]



The post Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short” appeared first on . New York rapper Fabolous is giving fans a close-up look into his personal life. The hip-hop veteran has shared a throwback direct message from late rap entertainer Mac Miller. Big Facts: On Sunday, Fab went to his socials to acknowledge MM’s birthday and encourage people to realize time goes by fast-fast. On A Related Note: […]The post Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short” appeared first on . 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend