Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short”

SOHH Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short”New York rapper Fabolous is giving fans a close-up look into his personal life. The hip-hop veteran has shared a throwback direct message from late rap entertainer Mac Miller. Big Facts: On Sunday, Fab went to his socials to acknowledge MM’s birthday and encourage people to realize time goes by fast-fast. On A Related Note: […]

The post Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short” appeared first on .
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mac Miller producer convinced I Can See features Ariana Grande's vocals

Mac Miller producer convinced I Can See features Ariana Grande's vocals 00:46

 Mac Miller's producer friend Jon Brion appears to have confirmed the rapper's posthumous album features vocals from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

