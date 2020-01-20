Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short”
Monday, 20 January 2020 () New York rapper Fabolous is giving fans a close-up look into his personal life. The hip-hop veteran has shared a throwback direct message from late rap entertainer Mac Miller. Big Facts: On Sunday, Fab went to his socials to acknowledge MM’s birthday and encourage people to realize time goes by fast-fast. On A Related Note: […]
The post Fabolous Shares Must-Read DM From Mac Miller: “1 Of The Couple Artists I Planned To Work W/ But The Time Got Cut Short” appeared first on .