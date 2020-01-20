Global  

Swizz Beatz + Anderson .Paak’s Kids Get The Ultimate Ivy Park Fits: “This Is How You’re Supposed To Treat People, Thank-You Beyoncé”

SOHH Monday, 20 January 2020
Swizz Beatz + Anderson .Paak’s Kids Get The Ultimate Ivy Park Fits: “This Is How You’re Supposed To Treat People, Thank-You Beyoncé”Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé is out here showing friends some major love. The iconic crooner has celebrated the launch of her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection by blessing Swizz Beatz and Anderson .Paak with some must-see attire. Big Facts: This past weekend, Swizzy and Anderson went to their social media pages to show off Queen […]

The post Swizz Beatz + Anderson .Paak’s Kids Get The Ultimate Ivy Park Fits: “This Is How You’re Supposed To Treat People, Thank-You Beyoncé” appeared first on .
News video: Beyoncé releases new Ivy Park campaign

Beyoncé releases new Ivy Park campaign 00:56

 The singer has relaunched the brand, partnering with Adidas to release a full-length collection.

