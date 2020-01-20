Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sara Bareilles: 'Waitress changed my life'

BBC News Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The hit musical gave Sara Bareilles award nominations, her first Broadway role and a new partner.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long'

Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long' 00:53

 Sara Bareilles quipped that she's been "living Waitress too long" ahead of her exclusive 6 week stint at the London Production starting January 27th.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum hid daughter from strangers because of "purple" birthmarks [Video]Mum hid daughter from strangers because of "purple" birthmarks

The mum of a girl with &quot;purple&quot; birthmarks bravely admitted she hid her from strangers for SIX weeks after she was born - and even used filters in photos she posted online. Sara..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

Mum hid daughter from strangers because of 'purple' birthmarks [Video]Mum hid daughter from strangers because of "purple" birthmarks

The mum of a girl with "purple" birthmarks bravely admitted she hid her from strangers for SIX weeks after she was born - and even used filters in photos she posted online.Sara Farrow, 27, was scared..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sara Bareilles Reacts to the Possibility of a 'Waitress' Movie

Sara Bareilles hits the stage with co-star Gavin Creel while promoting their upcoming run in the musical Waitress on Monday (January 20) at the Adelphi Theatre...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.